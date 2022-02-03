Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $129.93 on Monday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $115.55 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

