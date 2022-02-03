Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Lightspeed POS also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

LSPD stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,418,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.27.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

