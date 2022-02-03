Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce $12.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 25.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $19.50. 659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.68. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

