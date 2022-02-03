Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Perficient posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.66. 176,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,814. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.28. Perficient has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

