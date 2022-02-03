Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $740.53 million, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

