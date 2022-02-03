Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) to Sell

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y. “

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

CGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CGTX opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55). As a group, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.