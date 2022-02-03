Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) to Hold

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y. “

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlobalFoundries (GFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.