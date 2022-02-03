Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTVA. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.13 on Monday. Corteva has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $46,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corteva (CTVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.