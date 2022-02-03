Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Buy

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

AEG opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.00.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Aegon by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

