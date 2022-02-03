Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Buy

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. Doximity has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 898.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 83,054 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $37,115,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $3,209,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.