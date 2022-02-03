Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Hold

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Magnite has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 661.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

