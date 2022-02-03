Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Avivagen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Avivagen in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

CVE VIV opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30. Avivagen has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.78.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

