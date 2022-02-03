Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Lowered to $75.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on Z. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 42,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 108,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,240,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

