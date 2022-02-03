Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.44. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 537,459 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.17.
Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%. Research analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
