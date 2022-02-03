Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.44. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 537,459 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.17.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%. Research analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 150,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.