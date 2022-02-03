Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Issues Earnings Results

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
About Zurn Water Solutions
Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.
