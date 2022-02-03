Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Issues Earnings Results

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZWS. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

