$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBRG. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,822,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBRG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 4,114,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,477. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

