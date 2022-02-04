$0.05 EPS Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAPS shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

MAPS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 421,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,565. WM Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.