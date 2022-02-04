-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). NextDecade posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 5,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,211. The firm has a market cap of $281.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.23. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in NextDecade by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 146,228 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

