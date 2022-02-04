-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 1,976,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,079,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 1,816,239 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTGN opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

