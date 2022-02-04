$0.10 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. NeoGames reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%.

NGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 1,932.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 38.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 29.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,983. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $533.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 3.17. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

