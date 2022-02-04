$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.47. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

