$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $301.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

