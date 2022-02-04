$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SHO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.36. 2,385,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,418. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

