$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 724.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 639.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 299,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,239. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $133.23.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

