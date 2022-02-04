$0.47 EPS Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 370.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,730,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

