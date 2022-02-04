$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.97. 84,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,528. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

