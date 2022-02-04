$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EGBN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.97. 84,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,528. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.
About Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.
