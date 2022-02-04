1,006,089 Shares in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Bought by Foresite Capital Management IV LLC

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,006,089 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,882,000. Nobilis Health accounts for about 1.7% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned 0.70% of Nobilis Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $59,289,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of Nobilis Health stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 5,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,043. Nobilis Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLTH. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

