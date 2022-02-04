$108.53 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report sales of $108.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the lowest is $108.30 million. Qualys posted sales of $94.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $409.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $410.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $465.31 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $470.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

QLYS traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.01. 178,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,329. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.52.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

