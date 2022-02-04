12,293 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,507,000 after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

