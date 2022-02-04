$14.80 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will announce sales of $14.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the highest is $15.10 million. Greenbrook TMS reported sales of $9.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $52.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $77.48 million, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $88.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Clarus Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBNH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

