152,000 Shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 152,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCB traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. 1,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

