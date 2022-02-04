16,627 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $722,000.

Shares of AZBL stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.

