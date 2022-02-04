16,627 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $722,000.

Shares of AZBL stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.