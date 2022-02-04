16,666 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE VSCO opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.34. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.