20,607 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000. The Hanover Insurance Group comprises about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.28. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,745. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average of $133.06.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

