23,510 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $95,489,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $75.94. 260,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,859,766. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

