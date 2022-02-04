275,000 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 646.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG opened at $19.99 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.