2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,875 shares of company stock worth $142,309.

