360 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 360 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,265 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. 77,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,779. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

