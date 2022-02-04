$4.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to announce $4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings per share of $3.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $28.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

NYSE WFG traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,501. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

