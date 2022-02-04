$454.35 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post $454.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.40 million to $658.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $274.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $818.70 million to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 4,544,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,674. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

