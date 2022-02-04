6,364 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Insperity by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,445,000 after acquiring an additional 542,150 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after acquiring an additional 199,960 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Insperity by 109.7% in the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Insperity by 77.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 116,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,744 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSP opened at $105.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.21. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.28.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

