$66.53 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will post sales of $66.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $248.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.52 million to $249.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $296.04 million, with estimates ranging from $293.68 million to $297.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 735,636 shares of company stock worth $14,764,378.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 306,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,707. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

