$7.86 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce sales of $7.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the lowest is $7.22 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $7.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $28.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $29.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. 3,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,221. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $123.72 million, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrainsWay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

