$76.01 Million in Sales Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will announce $76.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.75 million. Hims & Hers Health posted sales of $41.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $263.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $263.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $355.19 million, with estimates ranging from $353.30 million to $357.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,006. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

