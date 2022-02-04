9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

NASDAQ NMTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,180. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

In related news, CEO John Temperato bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,200. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,064,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 1,936,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

