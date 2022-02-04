9,762 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,058,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

