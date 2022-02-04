9,876 Shares in Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

CTKB opened at $13.44 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

