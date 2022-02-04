Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $5.58 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

