AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AC Immune by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AC Immune by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Shares of ACIU opened at $4.67 on Friday. AC Immune SA has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $339.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

ACIU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

AC Immune Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU).

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.