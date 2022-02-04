Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Update

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 11,050,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

ASO stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.